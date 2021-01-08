Google Meet on the web is adding convenient new options for creating and joining meetings

Google Workspace users should start seeing more options on the Google Meet homepage for joining or creating different types of meetings within the next two weeks. When you click “New Meeting” after receiving the update, you will see three options – create a meeting for later, start an instant meeting, and schedule in Google Calendar.

Creating a meeting for later allows you to generate a join code and set up all of the information for later so that when you’re ready to launch it, it’s already taken care of. Starting an instant meeting allows you to jump into a meeting room with a join code generated on the spot. This is the only option that previously existed here. Lastly, Scheduling in Google Calendar launches your calendar on the web and brings up a blank event with the Google Meet join code pre-filled. Before, you could already do this, but you’d have to visit Calendar manually first and click the ‘Create’ button on the top left of the website.

This is simply a quality of life update, but a darn good one. I love how easy it will be to do everything from one place going forward. Admins needn’t do anything from their console to make this available to their users – it will be rolled out automatically over the next 15 days. If you have a Scheduled Release Domain, you can expect to see it start rolling out over a two week period beginning on January 21st.