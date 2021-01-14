Google Meet receives new tools to troubleshoot network and performance issues

Understanding how your local desktop and network environment can affect your video call quality for meetings can help you improve them. This can be especially helpful while working from home because many users are utilizing personal computers to perform work as opposed to a company-issued device.

With tons of browser tabs open, other software running, and so on, it can significantly drop call performance and many people probably wouldn’t think twice about it being a problem until their calls suffer as a result. Up until now, there hasn’t really been a widely available or easy-to-use tool to measure this, but now, Google is now making its own troubleshooting and help tab available in Google Meet to assist with diagnosing these issues.

The new feature will allow you to see the following:

CPU load and network stability over time

Time segments highlighted when the local environment likely affects the call quality

Suggested actions to help improve call performance (like intelligently closing Chrome tabs and apps that you’re not currently using)

Real-time feedback on the effect of any action taken on network and processing load (super cool)

Tips for performing common tasks, like presenting content and recording meetings

Google Meet Network troubleshooting tools example

As with many updates, Workspace Admins will not have to perform any actions to make this available to their users. It will roll out automatically over the next two weeks – this goes for Rapid and Scheduled Release domains like this time, hooray!

Will you be making use of these new tools? Let us know in the comments below! I’m sure that many users probably won’t do real-time tests and view the graph provided, but for Admins and others who have serious connectivity issues, I’m sure it will prove to be invaluable.