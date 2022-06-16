You can now block and report participants when removing them from a Meet call

Google Meet calls are getting new functionality for those times when you are tasked with moderating a meeting or making sure uninvited guests do not intrude. For example, when removing a participant from a Meet call, meeting hosts and co-hosts will now get a popup with two additional actions to perform. These actions are to report the user for abuse or simply block them, which prevents them from rejoining.

Both of these actions are fully optional and can be used independently from each other. Google does recommend exercising caution when using the “block” functionality but states that if you do inadvertently block someone, the person can be manually allowed back to the call via the “People” panel. The feature will be only available for Google Meet on laptops, desktops, Android, and iOS devices. This means that you will not be able to use this on other Meet hardware, such as “Chromebox for Meetings” (CFM) devices. However, if the need arises, you can always moderate using your phone.

There is no admin control for this feature, which began rolling out yesterday to both Rapid and Scheduled Release domains. The rollout is expected to take up to 15 days for full visibility but will include all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.