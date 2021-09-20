Google Meet on the web will now automatically fix your camera’s brightness and visibility

Low-light mode in Google Meet on mobile has been around for almost a year now and it’s improved the quality of user cameras everywhere. Instead of having to compensate for a dark environment or less than ideal lighting conditions of any kind, even on the other end of the spectrum like sunlight blow out, the app automatically corrects it on your behalf. It’s a great trick brought about by AI and machine learning, and now, it’s officially coming to Meet on the web!

As you can see from the illustration above, the difference in lighting and contrast is vast for those who fell into the former category. With work from home becoming a new normal for many companies, millions of employees worldwide have had to go out and buy a lamp, create a better desk set up, and so on, but for many, this isn’t exactly possible based on where their laptop or desktop is positioned.

While Google has exaggerated the animation of the camera clearing up, it’s not exaggerating the results. Instead, this auto-correction will look to other call attendees that you turned on a light and the webcam lens adjusted to it like

Luckily, Workspace administrators won’t have to do anything for their organization to benefit from this sweet feature when it rolls out for Rapid Release domains over the next two weeks and to Scheduled Release domains over the next month. It should intelligently and automatically apply itself to the call, but for compatible devices, it may be recommended first instead.

Availability for auto low-light fixes on the web are coming to all Workspace tiers, as well as those using G Suite Basic or G Suite for Business. No sign on this rolling out to users with personal Google Accounts yet, but we’ll keep you posted! Let me know in the comments if there is a feature that Meet still has yet to implement that you’d appreciate or find beneficial.