Dedicated Google Meet devices get light and dark mode option on home screen

Google has announced support for light and dark modes for Google Meet hardware devices. These new themes are meant to enhance the look of these devices when they are not in use and to fit the aesthetic of the room they are in. Additionally, FOR Google Meet devices available that sit on a desk and are used in close proximity – such as the Series One Desk 27 – these themes serve the dual purpose of not only making the devices look better but also reducing the brightness of the display.

Google Meet hardware home screen in dark vs. light mode

In addition to the new themes, Google is launching a new batch of wallpapers that were designed by artists specially made for Google Meet devices. This was part of a collaboration with the Canvas Project and features wallpapers of different styles. Below I have included a gallery of some of the ones that caught my eye right away. You can view all of the wallpapers by visiting the Canvas Project‘s home page, but unfortunately, there are no download links available for the full-resolution images.

Samples of the new Canvas wallpapers for Google Meet hardware

These two updates began rolling out yesterday to Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and will be available to all Google Workspace customers. The updates may also take up to two weeks to reach all supported Google Meet hardware devices that have not reached their auto-update expiration date. An admin will fully control these features via the Admin console.

ADMIN INFO • This is an opt-in feature managed at the OU level. • The Home screen policy can be managed at Devices > Google Meet hardware > Settings > Device Settings > Home screen. This section will take over the existing “Wallpaper” setting. • There will be 3 different options in the Home Screen section: “Canvas – light,” “Canvas – dark,” and “Custom – light.” Each option will have its own selection of wallpapers that matches the selected theme.

