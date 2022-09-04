Google Meet will now automatically adjust the volume of participants that are too loud

We’ve all been there. We’re in a video meeting, and someone with a hot mic unmutes and sounds significantly louder than everyone else. This issue is hard to control in this age of hybrid work and workers using different types of equipment in their home offices, causing discrepancies in volume.

Google is looking to remedy this situation by automatically adjusting the audio of all meeting participants and thus ensuring that everyone’s audio input is equally loud. The feature will only work if noise cancellation is on, which helps filter out background noises such as typing, ambient sounds, or room echo.

Noise cancellation can be turned on or off before or during a meeting and works on desktops, Android, and iOS. To turn it on before your meeting starts, go to meet.google.com, select your meeting, and before you click “Join,” click on “More Options” on the top right. Next, click on Settings > Audio > turn on Noise cancellation, and proceed to join the meeting. The feature will be available to the below Google Workspace tiers:

Availability • Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Frontline, and Individual customers

