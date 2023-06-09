Google Keep is looking a bit more slick with the latest Material You design tweaks

Google Keep is still battling with the new Google Docs Smart Canvas features for the top spot in my favorite apps the company has released over the years. It’s not often it gets updates as the tech giant likes to keep it simple for the large middle type of user, but when it does, it’s usually to add pretty useful features.

Most recently, Keep has added the ability to view single notes on a Wear OS tile. While I don’t exactly use my Mobvoi TicWatch anymore and I can’t exactly get my hands on a Pixel Watch, I’ve taken notice of something a bit more to my liking – updates to the Android app.

The phone app already had some Material You elements, but now, it’s getting even more. As noted by 9to5Google, the navigation drawer now has slick, rounded corners on the top right and bottom right in place of the previously flat, sharp ones. Additionally, the settings section now features slider toggles for each of the display options, and they’re accented with color based on your system’s Material You picker.

Being a sucker for aesthetics, I can’t help but love the small things, and since I use Keep on the daily, these are welcome small things indeed. Despite this, I’m still hoping for more feature updates in the near future. If we could get more search filters for the app and perhaps some more rich text formatting options, I’d be over the moon. Until then, apps like Keep that are core to my life and workflow that get less love on the regular from Google can use all the updates they can get, even if they’re seemingly insignificant.