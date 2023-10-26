Google is adding generative AI to Keep notes with upcoming ‘Magic Lists’ feature

If you’re at all familiar with Generative AI and Google’s latest efforts with Bard, Gemini, and more, you’ll know it’s going all in on the idea. No, I mean it’s truly ALL in. Now, thanks to an APK insights report by 9to5Ggoogle, we can see early hints that the tech giant is adding a new AI-powered feature to your Google Keep notes called “Magic Lists”.

‘Magic Lists’ are coming to Google Keep

Although it’s not yet available, it’s been spotted in version 5.23.422.03.90 of Google Keep for Android app. You may be wondering what the heck Magic Lists are, so let me tell you what we know so far. Imagine having the ability to simply type in a prompt (it has to be more than three words to work) – say, “Pre-flight packing list”, or “Recipe for Banana Bread” – take your pick – and watching as Keep generates a relevant list of bullet points.

A springboard for your ideas

It’s important to drop a disclaimer here – Google has repeatedly stated that AI is not meant to be a replacement for creativity, and it’s most certainly not always factual. It’s still learning, and though it’s implementing it into many of its products this early on, you should be careful not to take what it says as truth.

Instead, use it as a ‘springboard’ for your ideas. Instead of starting from a blank canvas like in a Google Doc, you will soon have that same ability to generate a starting point for your masterpiece or notation right within Google Keep, and that’s pretty cool.

Why it matters

Artificial intelligence in note taking has the potential not only to save a load of time, but to do some of the menial tasks for you. It’s one thing to take notes creatively or introspectively in the sense that you’re journaling, but it’s another thing entirely to get a bit of help from Google generating list-based ideas for things around the home, and so on.

I personally use Keep as a journal, and would absolutely love to use Google’s generative tools to rapidly ideate on more complex topics. Not everyone will agree, but I’m personally all in on the concept of AI assisting humans in their endeavors in new and intelligent ways. I’ll think of this new feature as a “rubber duck” or a desk buddy to bounce off of. Let me know in the comments if you agree with this notion or if you’ll be avoiding ‘Magic Lists’ entirely when they come to Google Keep.

