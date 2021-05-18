It’s Google I/O day!! Here’s where you can watch the opening keynote

Well everyone, today is the day! Google I/O is back and it kicks off with the main keynote at 1PM EST today. We’ve already covered where you can go to watch all of the sessions, demos and other keynotes, but let’s be honest: the opening keynote from I/O is always the biggest and the best. We’re expecting news about Android 12, updates to Google Assistant, changes to WearOS, hopefully some news about Chromebooks and Chrome OS, and probably lots more.

There’s a chance the Pixel Buds A and the Pixel 5a both make an appearance, and I’m really hoping to see a tease of the upcoming Pixel 6 today as well. None of those things are promised, but they are each a possibility. While we’ve had lots of questions about Google dropping a new Pixelbook at the event, we’d be inclined to say there is almost no reality where that happens today.

Either way, the next few days are bound to be packed with content and news about all that Google has planned for the next 12 months in each division of their hardware and software. If you want to tune in and watch it live, you can do that right here and save yourself some time. We’ve dropped the embed below so you don’t need to search for it later. You can also head to Google’s official YouTube channel and/or get registered for the event in a more official capacity and watch from the Google I/O website. We’re looking forward to it and can’t wait to discuss all the new stuff we get to experience today.