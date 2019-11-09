Save big with these Google/Nest bundles and score a free gift card

Black Friday is coming and most of the major retailers and manufacturers are already jumping into the mix with savings on Chromebooks, Google Home/Nest products and more. Best Buy, Target, Walmart, Amazon and even Costco will be great spots to score some great savings during the holiday shopping extravaganze but there’s a little-known site that specializing in smart home products that you might want to check out of you’re in the market for smart speakers, displays and other Google-y devices.

Tink: Home of Connected Home

The online store Tink.us features products for the connected home that work with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple’s Home Kit. From now until November 11th, Tink is offering some great deals when you bundle Google devices. One such deal will get you a Nest Hub Max at regular price and Tink will throw in a free Google Home mini. If you’re looking to upgrade your home sound system, you can grab the original Home Hub and the premium Sonos Beam soundbar for $409. That’s a retail savings of roughly $120 but the deal gets even sweeter.

With select bundles, Tink is offering a free digital gift card that you can use to shop in their online storefront. The amount depends on what you spend and the Sonos/Home Hub bundle will get you the $50 card. Shipping is free and you won’t pay tax unless you live in CA, MS, MA or TN.

Spend over $150, get a $25 gift card

Spend over $200, get a $30 gift card

Spend over $250, get a $35 gift card

Spend over $300, get a $40 gift card

Spend over $400, get a $50 gift card

There’s a little something for everyone on the deals page including products like August Lock, Nest Hello, thermostats, Google Wifi, Chromecasts and more. You can also find bundles for Apple and Alexa-compatible devices. The lesser priced bundles won’t save you a ton. So, it may be more beneficial to wait for the Black Friday deals. However, the savings on packages like the Sonos Beam or Google Wifis are certainly worth consideration. Plus, you’ll get that extra bonus cash to spend at Tink. You can check out all of the Google-y deals and more at the link below.

Shop Tink bundles