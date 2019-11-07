Black Friday comes early: Grab the refreshed Core i3 HP Chromebook X360 for $349

Black Friday is quickly approaching and deals are already being leaked left and right. Fortunately for consumers, the battle for sales between retailers has produced the event of nearly month-long sales that can save you some major cash without the stress of navigating the Black Friday madness.

Best Buy is always near the front of the pack when it comes to daily deals and pre-Black Friday “doorbusters” and this year, they’ve upped the ante with “Black Friday Price Now” deals that could very well rival the post Thanksgiving shopping shenanigans. As the title implies, HP has released a new version of their Core i3 Chromebook X360 14 that was all the rage this time last year.

I’m actually heading to pick this one up in just a few minutes but we are under the assumption that it will be a clone of the original. The internals and port selection are the same. The only discernible difference on paper is the new “Natural Silver” (HP has it listed as Pale Gold. Looks like Champagne to me.) finish in place of the original blue deck. The only question is whether or not the display will be the same as the original or if HP went with a cheaper setup like the new Pentium and Celeron Chromebook X360 14b models.

Either way, this model offers up a lot more power than the 14b variants and Best Buy is offering it at a $150 discount as part of their pre-Black Friday deals. This will likely be the actual Black Friday pricing and honestly, it’s a killer deal for a 2-in-1 with these specs.

Core i3 HP Chromebook X360 14

Chrome OS

Intel Core i3-8130U

8GB DDR4 RAM

64GB eMMC storage

1920 x 1080 Full HD touch display

2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A 3.1 , MicroSD and 3.5mm audio jack

Android and Linux app support

Backlit keyboard

Natural Silver deck with ceramic white finish lid

360-degree form-factor

You can find this and many more Black Friday Price Now deals at the link below.

Core i3 HP Chromebook X360 14 $150 off