Google Home app is redesigning its controls for popular Smart Home devices

The Android Google Home app was redesigned in March, which implemented the rounded rectangular home controls present as quick settings tiles since Android 11. This redesign was well received, as the new control toggles made it easier to control connected devices with fewer taps and copied the look and feel of home controls on Nest smart displays.

However, according to a tweet from the official @madebygoogle account, Google isn’t done. Next in line is an additional redesign in the Google Home app that will change how you view and control popular smart home devices, such as fans, air purifiers, vacuum cleaners, TVs, and more.

We’ve started rolling out redesigned controls for popular smart home devices in the Google Home app to give you easier control of your 🏠!



Check out the updates for fans, air purifiers, vacuum cleaners, TVs, and more. — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) August 29, 2022

According to 9to5Google, this redesign should be rolling out with version 2.57 of the Google Home app. However, there’s likely a server-side switch necessary for it to happen. I currently have that app version, which I sideloaded, but I couldn’t pinpoint any immediate changes. For posterity, this is what the screen for a vacuum currently looks like in the app:

I couldn’t locate any images online of anyone who has gotten this update yet, which makes me very curious about what the new controls will look like and whether they will introduce any additional functionality. Coincidentally, this announcement comes when the “next generation design” is being tested within the Google Nest Trusted program. However, it is unclear if this is part of that test or something else entirely.

I guess this could also be related to the transition to the “Matter” smart home industry standard, which is meant to leverage a new protocol to reduce fragmentation and achieve interoperability among smart home devices. We will definitely keep an eye out for any updates within the Google Home app and share them here.

