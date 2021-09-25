There may be a Google hardware event planned for October 5th, but don’t get too excited

With all of the excitement surrounding the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, it’s understandable that the internet is abuzz with rumors of Google’s next hardware reveal. We’ve seen plenty of speculation, but yesterday, CNET seems to have preemptively given us a peek into what Google actually has planned next.

Before you get too excited, you should know that while an article that Mike Sorrentino of CNET published before quickly taking it down does mention the new phones, it only does so to inform readers that they will likely not be included in the upcoming event.

XDA Developers was able to take screenshots of the article on their phone before it was pulled. It probably went out on accident as an improperly scheduled automation, but luckily, Mishaal Rahman had eyes up at exactly the right time and was able to click the link from CNET’s Twitter.

Instead of being phone-centric, the event – which is explicitly stated to take place on October 5, 2021 – will be focused on ‘Nest, Travel, Maps, and more’. While there’s not much information in the article, we can deduce that updates to Google Flights and Travel (and by extension, Maps) are inbound as well as a new Nest speaker or something. It’s too early to tell, but whether or not it’s considered a full Made by Google presentation, it’s still exciting to have accidental confirmation of its existence and date.

We discussed yesterday on The Chrome Cast podcast that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro would likely be announced on October 19, 2021 based on a leaked sign-up form from telstra.com.au which shows a Marvel Stadium sports experience promotion ends on that exact date. We’ll keep you posted over the next few weeks as we approach the 5th and see what comes out of this, but the big score – for all of you who are impatiently waiting just as we are – is probably a few weeks after this Nest-focused event!