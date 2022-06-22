Google Forms gains more fonts and styling options

Users of Google Forms – the free online tool from Google that allows you to create forms, surveys, quizzes, and more – got some good news today with the launch of one of their most highly requested features. Starting today you will be able to change the look and feel of your forms by using different Google fonts and font sizes through the main parts of your form.

Previously, theming options on Forms were pretty limited, as they applied to the entire setup with only four font options: Basic, Decorative, Formal, and Playful. Additionally, there was no way to mix these font options – the one you picked was the look you would see throughout your form. Fortunately, this won’t be the case anymore as Google is adding separate typeface customization options for the header, subheader, and body text fields. You can see that in the image comparison below:

This change is rolling out to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic, Business customers, and users with personal Google Accounts. The rollout will take about two weeks to be seen by all but will start with Rapid Release domains on June 21st and Scheduled Release domains on July 7th. Domain admins will have no control over this feature as it will be part of the user experience.