Google Fit has a new logo, probably just in an effort to transition everyone to Fitbit over time

Google has big plans for Google Fit and how it “fits” into Fitbit’s future. Wow, that’s a mouthful, but it’s true. Even with Fitbit becoming the central focus of the company’s health and wellness efforts ever since its acquisition, the original step tracking, calorie counting app is going nowhere according to Fitbit’s co-founder, James Park.

I think for now, Google Fit and the Fitbit app are just going to continue as is — I don’t think we want to interrupt the experience for either set of users. Both user groups, which are fairly substantial, like the app they are using for a variety of reasons. For now, we don’t see any reason to change that. CNET interview with Fitbit co-founder James Park

With that being said, Google Fit now has a new logo…again. It’s kind of funny to look at it and realize that they just moved the colors around. I believe that before this update, the logo looked to be composed much better, but hey, Google’s big on these wild, new 4-color disasters. Truth be told, I do like many of the new Workspace-inspired logos, but sometimes, I find myself asking why they even bothered to redesign them.

Source: 9to5Google – Left: Current Google Fit Logo – Right: New logo

In addition to this, Google states that Health Services for Wear OS 3.0 will effectively power all of Google Fit and Fitbit’s health and fitness experiences on the upcoming Pixel Watch. This is a direct indicator that for the foreseeable future, Google Fit and its new logo are still going to be useful on some level.

I can’t help but wonder though if this is a tactic to subtly phase out the service and get people comfortable with Fitbit as a Google-owned service and brand. I’ve seen this play out a hundred times across the company’s apps – support the old and the new for a few years and then “sunset” the previous thing. It’s like clockwork. I’m willing to bet that Google Fit will be a distant memory over the next few years, especially as Park kept using the phrase “for now” when referring to it.