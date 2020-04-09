Google Fit’s fresh new design makes it easier to track your steps

In a time when most of us are stuck at home and gyms are closed, it can be hard to stay active and healthy. Many companies are trying to lend a helping hand – like Peloton extending their free trial to 90 days – and now Google has entered the conversation with a fresh new design of the Google Fit app that has a more prominent focus on tracking your steps. Google announced the redesign of it’s Google Fit app in a blog post earlier this week and it will be arriving soon for Android, Wear OS, and iOS.

The new Google Fit app brings some bright graphics and bold text to the design, which they say should make it easier to quickly check your activity goals. The main change, however, comes to the health rings at the top of the app. Google has decided to replace the confusing Move Minutes metric with a simple step count. The Move Minutes – which track your general activity level throughout the day – isn’t going away though and will still be accessible in the app.

The Heart Points metric has remained as the outside ring to help you track those activities that get your heart pumping, like a brisk walk, jogging, or a bike ride. Google says the app supports many activities that can be done at home to help you reach your 150 Heart Points that are recommended by the AHA and WHO.

For Wear OS users, the Heart Points Tile has been updated, along with other new Tiles to start a quick workout and to see progress on your daily goal. These are much-needed changes to the Wear OS interface and finally move the design away from the weird, geometric rings that have been around for a while. The new Tiles look modern and are similar in design to the activity rings on the Apple Watch that, honestly, I think look great and motivate users to “Close Your Rings.”

“Many users track steps daily in Google Fit and in other apps, and it’s an important goal for them. We listened closely to our users and now both Heart Points and step count will be paired together as goals at the center of our app,” said Zak P., a Google Community Manager, in a blog post on Monday. “Whether you track steps or Move Minutes, the important thing for your health is to remember to keep moving throughout the day.”

Don’t let a quarantine and the stress of the coronavirus keep you from being healthy and active. Try out the new Google Fit app and find activities that help you stay physically and mentally healthy. Google said the updated app should start rolling out this week for all platforms. If you’re new to Google Fit, download the app on your Android phone or iPhone.