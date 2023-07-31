Though delayed, Google’s revamped Find My Device network for Android gets leaked early

According to a new leak from the Google News Telegram group, who’s been responsible for several neat sneak peaks lately including the Google Calendar and News widgets, the Google Weather redesign and more, Google’s “Find My Device” network will soon be completely revamped!

We’d already known for some time that this was the case, but until now, we didn’t have screenshots thanks to the fact that Google itself delayed the release of the new settings menu in order to work with Apple on some things (like the Unknown AirTag tracker feature). Now, thanks to said Telegram group, we can at least see what it will look like ahead of time.

As you can see in the screenshots, the rework, previously only available through the web application or in a very basic form on Android devices, will be all inclusive, feature-filled and let you find your devices while not connected to a network. You’ll be able to ring your device, wipe it, and more. There’s even a link to open the aforementioned web app.

In order to find your phone, earbuds, smart watch or whatever else may be compatible with this new system without an internet or cell data connection, Android will rely on your Fast Pair encrypted device location information so it can communicate with other items in your network that are tied to your account.

For offline searching, you’ll have three options – “without network”, “with network in high-traffic areas only”, which will work in airports or busy footpaths via stored locations or the network, or “with network in all areas”, which will also work in low-traffic areas via the same methods.

Your device’s locations are encrypted with a PIN, pattern, or password and are not visible to Google. According to the settings menu, only you and those you share your devices with in Find My Device can see their locations!

