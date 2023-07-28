Google reveals Android Unknown Tracker Alerts for rogue AirTags, could potentially save your life

Do you recall hearing about Grogu, Google’s much-anticipated competitor to the AirTag? What about the new Find My Device network, which was expected to launch soon? Unfortunately, these have been postponed until the year’s end. However, Google today revealed an incredibly useful feature developed in cooperation with Apple to tide us over – Unknown Tracker Alerts.

Now, you can automatically detect and expose rogue AirTags that may be surreptitiously tracking you. To put it plainly, I’m referring to keeping creeps from finding and potentially harming you, or at the very least, stopping ex-partners from monitor your location!

This very update was announced last year by Apple for iPhone users, creating a safeguard against covert tracking, but until now, non-Apple users had been left vulnerable. Thanks to a collaborative effort though, Android devices now have the capacity to detect AirTags, transcending the barrier the two tech giants normally have between them for the sake of privacy and security.

Here’s how it works: When an AirTag is detected, not only will you receive an alert, but it will also be told how to disable the tracker itself. This could honestly be a lifesaver in certain situations! To help locate a concealed tracker – be it in your car seat or wherever else it may be hiding – you’ll have the option to remotely ring it. This emits a loud noise from the Tag, but thankfully, this won’t alert the owner or send any notifications to their source device.

To use the new tool, simply visit the ‘Settings’ section on your Android device, navigate to ‘Safety & Emergency’, and then select ‘Unknown Tracker’. This will perform a 10-second sweep of your environment and let you know if you’re setting up a court date or putting someone in jail in the near future!

