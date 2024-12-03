Google finally releases the Pixel Watch Performance Loop Band I’ve wanted all along

Google has finally released the sporty-looking Pixel Watch band that was teased alongside the Pixel Watch 3 back in August. This band caught my eye immediately but was never actually put on sale, but now the Performance Loop Band is available on the Google Store!

This band definitely seems geared towards the athletic crowd. Google’s listing even refers to the band as “your new run buddy.” With its breathable fabric and flexible design, it should provide a comfortable and secure fit, even during intense workouts.

The Performance Loop Band comes in both 41mm and 45mm sizes (the 41mm band is compatible with the first two generations of Pixel Watch). The colorways come with metal lugs matched to the base Pixel Watch 3 colors that you can see below. Google says the 41 mm option fits wrists 137-203 mm around, while the 45 mm size fits wrists 140-215 mm around.

In the 41 mm size, you can choose from the following colorways:

Obsidian / Matte Black Stainless Steel lugs

Porcelain / Polished Silver Stainless Steel lugs

Peony / Polished Silver Stainless Steel lugs

Wintergreen / Champagne Gold Stainless Steel lugs

Then in the larger 45 mm variant, you get the following options:

Obsidian / Matte Black Stainless Steel lugs

Porcelain / Polished Silver Stainless Steel lugs

Peony / Polished Silver Stainless Steel lugs

Wintergreen / Matte Hazel Stainless Steel lugs

The band itself is made from recycled fabric and has a micro-adjustable design for “the perfect fit.” The breathable material should make it ideal for those with an active lifestyle, and the “workout-friendly” water resistance should keep the band looking and, more importantly, smelling nice without needing to clean it constantly.

I’ve been rocking the Spigen Lite Fit on the Pixel Watch 3 for the last several weeks and it does give the watch a bit of a NATO-style look but this new Performance Bands is what I’ve wanted all along. I really dig the look and I can’t wait to test it out during some workouts and out on the disc golf course.

At $60, the Performance Loop Band is definitely a bit pricey but compared to the equally-priced Pixel Watch Stretch Band, this seems like a much better value. So, if you’re looking for a stylish and functional band to complement your active lifestyle, head over to the Google Store and check out the new Performance Loop Band.