Google Fi is now ‘Google Fi Wireless’, gets a new app, logo, and free smartwatch plan connectivity

Google Fi has officially rebranded to “Google Fi Wireless,” and with this new name comes some exciting new features, a new app design and layout, and a brand new logo. When Google first launched its phone subscription service, it was called “Project Fi.” However, it didn’t take long for it to drop the “Project” and become a full-fledged product. Over the years, it’s provided pretty good service to its customers, and though it used to offer a combination of three providers, it now only uses T-Mobile. Still, it’s one of the best options out there in my opinion, and I’ve been a happy customer since the beginning.

The first big change is that Google Fi Wireless now offers smartwatch connectivity at no additional cost to your plan. This means that you can easily connect your Pixel Watch or Samsung watch to your Fi service and use it outside of Wi-Fi networks.

Next up is the ability to get a phone for free after 24 monthly bill credits with every new line you add to your plan. This is a fantastic deal, and it’s available for devices like the Pixel 6a, Samsung A14, and Moto G Power. Also, Google Fi Wireless now offers a 7-day free trial, so you can test drive the service before deciding if it’s right for you and your family. During the trial, you’ll get unlimited data, calls, and texts in the U.S., plus hotspot tethering among other things.

In its Keyword Blog post, Google emphasized that for the price that most people pay for a single line on most carriers, you can get two to four lines with unlimited data, calls, and texts within the U.S., Canada, and Mexico as well as 5GB hotspot tethering for just $80 per user on Google Fi Wireless. Don’t forget that you can also put iPhone users in your family on Fi these days, so it’s worth checking out, especially with all of these new updates!

My only fear is that with T-Mobile now being the only service provider for Google’s service, we may face a future where it kills off Fi and throws all of its users over to T-Mobile like it just did with ADT for its Nest Secure users. Fi has its flaws, but ultimately, it’s one of the better Google products that I hope has a much longer life. This rebrand looks to breathe new life into it and refocus it on families and groups of people sharing a plan.

