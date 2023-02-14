Google Fi customers experience temporary service downtime thanks to T-Mobile outage

As many Google Fi subscribers will know, the service operates on several different providers in order to give users the best possible connection as they move around or travel. The largest provider of service is T-Mobile, and not long ago, the company experienced a data breach that Fi members were wrapped up in.

To add to their troubles, Google Fi experienced some connection problems yesterday (Monday) morning and afternoon thanks to a T-Mobile “3rd party fiber interruption issue” that occurred at that time.

Our teams are rapidly addressing a 3rd party fiber interruption issue that has intermittently impacted some voice, messaging and data services in several areas. The situation is improving and we hope to have a full resolution very soon. We apologize for any disruption caused. T-Mobile’s official statement via Twitter

According to the official statement given by T-Mobile via the President of Technology Neville Ray’s Twitter account last night around 9:46 PM PST, the issues are clearing up and they’re seeing “significant improvements”, operating near normal levels.

Some responses to Mr. Ray’s tweet are understandably upset, and while they’re not Google Fi customers, it’s wild to see this may have affected pretty much the entire nation. In fact, some users have had no T-Mobile home internet or phone service for several hours. At this time, no form of compensation for time lost is being given to customers, but we’ll let you know if that changes.

It’s unlikely that Fi customers would even receive compensation from T-Mobile, but Google is fantastic about taking it upon itself to offer $20 or more vouchers toward your bill during natural disasters like hurricanes and such (even when they’re not at fault). It will be interesting to see if the tech giant steps in and gives its phone users a little something to make up for T-Mobile’s 3rd party error.

