Google Fi expands international 5G coverage. Adds features for Samsung and iPhones.

Google Fi is rolling out significant improvements that will result in more global coverage for travelers using a Pixel, Samsung, or even an iPhone. Along with its competitive pricing, security features, and contract-free model, the MVNO looks like a very attractive option when compared with its competition.

First, Google Fi is tripling its international 5G network coverage by adding 5G to 26 more countries, which will be available to Flexible or Unlimited Plus plan customers with a Pixel or an eligible Samsung phone, like the Galaxy S22. This will total 39 countries where Fi can be used with 5G speeds.

Those using different devices can still get full-speed 4G coverage in over 200 countries and not worry about separate data caps if signed up for the Unlimited Plus plan, besides the 50GB already included. Google also states that it will expand 5G coverage to even more countries over time.

Google Fi is also expanding hotspot tethering to iPhones, a previously restricted feature to Android phones. This will allow iPhone Fi customers on either the Flexible or Unlimited Plus plans to use their phones as WiFi hotspots and share that connection with a laptop, tablet, or even another phone.

iPhones on Google Fi can now use WiFi calling to make phone calls in areas where cellular coverage is spotty or nonexistent. Additionally, for both Androids and iPhones, if both a good cell signal and WiFi connectivity are available, Fi will intelligently route your call to whichever one of those connections is stronger.

Lastly, Google Fi announced that following the reduced pricing announced for the unlimited plans back in April, the company would not be raising its prices with the just announced improvements. This is great news as, when new features are added, there is usually a price hike right around the corner. Glad to see this is not the case.

