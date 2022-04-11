Google Fi reduces pricing on its unlimited phone plans

Google Fi expanded its basic phone plan offering in 2019 by launching the “Unlimited Plus” Plan (previously called the Unlimited Plan), which included more premium features like unlimited data at home and abroad. Two years later, for its 6th birthday, Google launched “Simply Unlimited,” which was geared towards customers who did not want all the bells and whistles the aforementioned plan offered and instead just wanted something that covered the basics at an affordable price.

A year later, Google Fi is once again making more changes to its unlimited plans. This time the change comes in the form of significantly reduced pricing, higher high-speed data thresholds, and additional perks and features to provide more value and options to its customers. Below are the changes being made:

New pricing on Google Fi’s Unlimited Plus vs. Simply Unlimited plans

Simply Unlimited Plan

The “Simply Unlimited” plan is currently the most budget-friendly option if you want an unlimited plan. The rates have decreased from $30 per month per line for four or more lines to $20 per month. Additionally, high-speed data increases to 35GB from 22GB, and 5GB of hotspot tethering is included. To top it off, Fi is also throwing in unlimited calling within Canada and Mexico. A bargain deal for those that just want the basics but wouldn’t mind some perks thrown in.

Unlimited Plus Plan

The “Unlimited Plus” plan is the most feature-packed offering for power users and those who often travel, which now costs $40 a month per line for four or more lines, compared to the previous $45 a month. On this plan, Fi also adds an increase in high-speed data from 22 GB to 50 GB per month. Unlimited calling within Canada and Mexico at no extra cost is also included in this plan.

Other features that set the “Unlimited Plus” Plan apart from “Simply Unlimited” are the addition of unlimited high-speed hotspot tethering with up to four devices, 100GB of Google One storage, and international calls and data to more than 50 destinations abroad.

Flexible Plan

Google Fi’s original Flexible Plan will continue to bring savings to those who don’t use a lot of data and only want to pay for the data used at home and abroad while still getting unlimited calls and texts, as well as hotspot tethering. This plan will cost $17 a month per line for four lines, plus $10 per GB of data.

No matter which option you choose, Google Fi’s new competitive pricing ought to fit your budget. Moreover, its security features, like spam blocking and a built-in VPN, along with its contract-free model, are making me seriously reevaluate my relationship with T-Mobile and whether making a switch is in order. Now, if only it included free membership to a streaming service like, let’s say – HBO Max or Netflix – I wouldn’t even think about it twice, but maybe that’s asking too much.

Featured Image Source: Flickr using Creative Commons license. No edits were made.