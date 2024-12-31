Google expands Pixel Watch Performance Loop Band availability

Just before Thanksgiving, Google quietly released the Pixel Watch Performance Loop Band but if you wanted to pick one up for yourself, you would have to purchase it from the Google Store. But now, you can head over to Amazon and grab the 41mm variant in three of the four colors. This band works with the entire Pixel Watch lineup, so no matter which generation you have, you’re good to go.

This band is aimed squarely at those with an active lifestyle who still want a stylish look. Google’s own listing even refers to it as “your new run buddy.” The breathable fabric and flexible design should provide a comfortable and secure fit, even during intense workouts.

Currently, Amazon offers the following colors:

Peony (Polished Silver lugs)

Porcelain (Polished Silver lugs)

Wintergreen (Champagne Gold lugs)

Peony / Polished Silver Porcelain / Polished Silver Wintergreen / Champagne Gold

Unfortunately, the Obsidian (Matte Black) color is not yet available on Amazon, nor is the 45mm version of any color. This 41mm band currently in stock is compatible with the Pixel Watch, Pixel Watch 2, and the smaller 41mm Pixel Watch 3. If you’re looking for other colors or a 45mm option, you’ll need to head over to the Google Store.

The Pixel Watch Performance Loop Band is made from recycled fabric and features a micro-adjustable design for a perfect fit. Google says the breathable material is ideal for active individuals, and the “workout-friendly” water resistance should keep the band looking and smelling fresh without constant cleaning.

The Performance Loop Band joins the ranks of other Pixel Watch bands with wide retail availability, including the Active Sport Band, Pixel Watch Woven Band, Pixel Watch Active Band, and Pixel Watch Crafted Leather Band. If you’re looking for a stylish and functional band that can keep up with your workouts, the Pixel Watch Performance Loop Band might be the perfect choice.

Source: 9to5Google