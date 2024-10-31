Google ‘drops’ fresh merch for Pixel and Chrome Dino fans

Google’s back at it with another round (or ‘drop’, if you will) of official merchandise, and this time around, they’re giving some love to the Pixel brand. Back in April, we got the first real taste of Google’s foray into the world of branded swag, and this latest drop only takes things up a notch.

Let’s start with the tees. Both come in classic black, because who doesn’t love a good black t-shirt? One simply sports the Google logo, which is perfect for those who want to keep things understated. The other features a glow-in-the-dark Chrome Dino – a fun nod to everyone’s favorite offline dinosaur game. At $30 a pop, they’re not exactly cheap, so hopefully these are very well made and can last you a long time.

advertisement

Next up is an official, colorful Google Mug. It’s a sleek white with a pop of yellow on the interior; and while the Google Store doesn’t specify the size, we’re assuming it’s likely between 12oz and 16oz if we were to venture a guess. It’s unassuming yet pretty cool looking. And at just $15, it could make a great addition to your desk or a great gift as we approach the holiday season.

The real standout here is the Pixel Cap as it is the first of Google’s official merch to don the Pixel name. The design is simple and stylish: a classic black baseball cap with subtle “Pixel” stitching and the iconic four-color Google ‘G’ logo on a white square around the side. And as a fun little Easter egg, the inside of the cap features the Chrome Dino as well.

advertisement

So, if you’ve been on the lookout for some official Google merch, these new additions give you a bit more to choose from. Assuming this stuff sells decently well, I’d love to eventually see some ChromeOS or Chromebook items show up in the shop as well. We’ll keep an eye out for any new additions for sure.