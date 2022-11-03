You can now share Google Drive files temporarily thanks to a new expiration date feature

Until now, sharing access to a Google Drive file meant it was permanent unless you manually removed a collaborator from it. Doing so requires you to first remember to do so and then to actually do it, obviously. The issue with this is that human error is the weakest link in technology. In some cases, you may only want to share a file or folder with someone who is performing contract work for you or simply taking a peek at something you’re drafting up, after which point they really have no business snooping around.

A new Drive update adds file expiration dates while sharing things out, and it looks extremely useful! As you can see in the GIF below, by clicking the ‘Share’ menu and adding a collaborator by email, and then dropping down the access menu to choose ‘Add expiration’ you’ll gain access to a date picker popup tool where you can choose when that person will lose access to that file.

Google says that everyone this update is rolling out to should gain access to it by the end of November. If you have a Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, Education Standard, or Nonprofit account, you’re on the list!

Unfortunately, those with Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, or Education Fundamentals accounts as well as those with a Teaching and Learning Upgrade plan, anyone using Frontline or even G Suite Legacy or personal, free Google Accounts will not be able to use the file expiry feature until otherwise noted.

