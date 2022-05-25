You will now be able to make and act on multiple selections at once in Google Docs

Google announced a productivity update to Google Docs that will make a huge difference in how you work. Starting today, but rolling out gradually within two weeks, you will now be able to make multiple text selections at once and then apply actions such as deleting, copying, pasting, or formatting.

I, for one, am surprised that this was not a feature before, so this was a welcome surprise. This means that it will be a lot easier now to create titles, subtitles, or perform repetitive tasks in your documents. To make multiple selections, make your first selection and then hold down the control key (CMD on a Mac) while making your second one. Once you’ve selected everything you want, you can go ahead and apply your changes.

The feature will be available by default to all Google Workspace and legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers in Rapid and Scheduled Release domains. This update was part of the roadmap of planned releases for Google Docs and other Workspace applications, along with a feature to include opened Microsoft Office documents in offline syncing, which is still in development.