Google Docs adds support for inline Emojis

This year Google has been on a mission to incorporate emojis in all their applications. From figuring out a workaround to show iPhone message reactions as emojis on Android to adding Emoji reactions to apps like Google Meet and Google Docs, Google has made its position known on whether emojis should be part of our everyday conversation and writing style.

The company is once again emojifying one of its apps by adding support for inline emojis in Google Docs. This feature builds upon the emoji reaction feature, where you could express your opinions about a document’s content in the doc comments, except now it will actually be part of the document. It will work by either directly allowing you to define the emoji you want to use or letting you search for it and select it from a dropdown list.

You can add an emoji in Google Docs by typing “@” followed by the emoji’s name or by following it with a “:” to see a dropdown list of emojis to choose from. Inline emojis will be available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts and began rolling out on August 29th to Rapid Release domains. Scheduled Release domains will start to see this feature on September 12th. However, both release tracks will have a two-week gradual rollout period.

This feature was launched as part of the planned releases Google has for its applications this year, some of which are still in development. It’s good to see Google Apps evolving and implementing new features that align with users’ wants. In the case of emojis, it’s apparent that they have become a very important part of how we communicate, especially in this age of hybrid work where you may not get to see your co-workers or loved ones’ faces and a smiley face in a document may be the best way to show that you are wishing someone a nice day.

