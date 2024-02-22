Google delivers my most-anticipated AI feature to Chrome today

Last month, Google teased the introduction of new generative AI goodies set to arrive “soon” in the Chrome browser. Today, with the roll-out of Chrome 122, we finally get to start playing around with the new “Help me write” feature that they’ve been teasing us with for quite some time.

For right now, the new AI-powered writing assistant is only available for Mac and Windows PCs in the U.S. But its something we expect at any time on Chromebook Plus models for use throughout the entire OS. For now, it will still be fun to start playing around with it on other systems.

This new tool leverages Gemini models to assist users in all sorts of writing tasks, ranging from crafting emails to composing product reviews and lots more. Whether you’re selling furniture, sharing restaurant experiences, or making hotel inquiries, “Help me write” should make the process of composing a bit easier starting today.

How it works

The brilliance of “Help me write” lies in its ability to understand the context of the webpage you’re currently on. Imagine you’re a hobbyist guitar player wanting to post a review for a new instrument you just bought. As you type, Chrome analyzes the content on the page and intelligently suggests relevant details about the product, enhancing your recommendation and providing valuable insights for fellow hobbyists.

an example of “Help me write” in action

But it doesn’t stop there. The versatility of “Help me write” extends to everyday writing tasks, too, making it a valuable asset for users across various activities. Need to inquire about a service you are interested in? Simply activate the feature, and Chrome will assist you in crafting a concise and effective message to get your answers. From flight inquiries to restaurant reservations, “Help me write” streamlines the process to save you time.

If you want to try it, simply sign in to Chrome and head to the “Experimental AI” page within the settings menu and toggle the feature on. After that, just right-click on any text field within Chrome and select the option to get started. “Help me write” is now seamlessly integrated into your browsing experience and ready to assist whenever you need it. So get to writing. Or prompting, I suppose.

