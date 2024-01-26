New generative AI features on the way to Google Chrome 121

Google Chrome has always been focused on pushing the web forward with new abilities. Over the years, these innovations have not only improved the efficiency and safety of browsing but have also made it a bit more personalized. With the release of Chrome (M121), a new wave of experimental AI features is being introduced to further those pursuits in the form of smart tab organization, custom themes, and AI-powered writing assistance. Let’s take a quick look at each.

AI-powered writing assistance on the web

Writing on the web, whether it’s leaving a review, crafting a message, or making inquiries, can be time consuming for sure. Chrome’s upcoming AI-powered feature, set to launch in the next few weeks, will help you write with a bit more confidence. By simply right-clicking on a text box or field on any website you visit in Chrome and selecting “Help me write”, you can kickstart the writing process. Type in a few words, and Chrome’s AI will assist you in composing well-written content. Whether you’re leaving a review for a restaurant or making a formal inquiry, this little tool could be a real time saver.

Custom AI-built themes

Personalizing Chrome is easier than ever with the introduction of AI-generated themes. Building on the success of generative AI wallpapers introduced with Android 14 and Pixel 8 devices, Chrome now allows you to create custom themes effortlessly. You can generate themes based on your chosen subject, mood, visual style, and color preferences. To get started, visit the “Customize Chrome” side panel, click “Change theme,” and select “Create with AI.” In the example provided by Google, you can get something like the Aurora Borealis in an “animated” style with a “serene” mood by choosing those options and letting Chrome do the rest.

AI tab organization

Managing tons of open tabs in Chrome is a common challenge for a lot of us. With the new Tab Organizer feature, Chrome will attempt to take the hassle out of tab management. Chrome can now automatically suggest and create tab groups based on your open tabs. To use the new Tab Organizer, simply right-click on a tab and select “Organize Similar Tabs,” or click the drop-down arrow next to your tabs. Chrome even suggests names and emojis for these groups, making it easy to find them when you need them.

With these additions to Chrome, I’d say we’re now firmly in the AI zone with Google’s browser from here forward. I’m sure this is the tip of the AI iceberg as bigger developments like the integration of the new AI model Gemini are still around the corner. As Chrome continues to evolve to help you browse easier and faster than ever before, keep an eye out for new ways Google is trying to make navigating the web a bit easier for everyone.

