Google is reportedly toying with the idea of making a folding Pixel Tablet

Here in 2023, it seems folding devices are having a bit of a moment. Recently, there’s been a lot of buzz around Google’s new Pixel Fold, Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 5, and the upcoming OnePlus Open that should arrive later in August. And it appears Google may just be getting started in this segment if a report from DigiTimes (via 9to5 Google) is to be believed.

The outlet has cited unnamed supply chain sources saying that both Google and Apple are considering the development of foldable tablets. Considering is the key word, here, and I feel like it is important to clarify that all of this is still quite speculative for now. However, it’s worth noting that – according to the same report – if Google does green-light this project, the announcement might happen as soon as Google I/O 2024. Again, take all of this with a grain of salt. The report only indicates Google’s consideration of such a device; not its active development or placement on any kind of real roadmap.

A folding Pixel Tablet would be an industry first

If Google does take this leap, it will certainly be an industry-first sort of move. To date, no one has launched a foldable tablet running Android. Lenovo and Asus have already introduced folding tablets that run Microsoft’s Windows while Samsung has showcased Android-compatible foldable display concepts; but no one has actually delivered a folding Android tablet. If Google actually follows through on this and builds some sort of folding Pixel Tablet, they would definitely be the first.

Though Google’s first folding device – the Pixel Fold – may not be perfect, its introduction has definitely brought more attention to the future folding devices could have. It also shows Google’s commitment to leveraging Android for these emerging form factors and should pave the way for further improvements. And that commitment only expands if Google decides to launch a folding Pixel Tablet.

For what it’s worth, my take on all this is Google needs to figure out what question they would be answering with such a piece of hardware. It won’t be cheap and it’ll take a lot of work to get it on store shelves. If those things are true, we’ll all be left wondering what a folding tablet can do that a standard tablet cannot. If Google can’t answer that, there will be no point in making this thing. But if a folding Pixel Tablet can solve some real-life user pain points and Google can be the first to delver hardware that does so, it could make for a wildly-interesting tablet for sure.

