OnePlus Open is now the official name of the OnePlus V Fold

As the news and reviews of all of Samsung’s new hardware floods the internet, a simple tweet from OnePlus is enough to maybe turn a few heads in a different direction; especially the heads of those interested in Samsung’s expensive, extremely iterative Galaxy Z Fold 5. With one sentence, OnePlus is playfully poking at Samsung’s lack of big innovation in the folding phone space and also revealing the official name of their own take slated for release in August.

We OPEN when others FOLD — OnePlus (@oneplus) July 26, 2023

I like the play on words with this one, and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t at least a bit interested in OnePlus’ folding phone. I know, I know, my Pixel Fold thoughts video made a pretty good case for the fact that I’m not the right audience for this sort of device, but I still wouldn’t mind giving it a try.

The OnePlus Open could offer some things that the Pixel Fold didn’t, and in fixing just a few of the issues I had with the Pixel Fold, maybe I could be convinced into give folding phones one last try before writing them off for now.

OnePlus V Fold Specs

As a quick refresher, the OnePlus Open will likely sport a large 7.8-inch foldable inner display with a 6.3-inch outer display. It should also get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, giving it plenty of horsepower to push both screens with ease. Here are the rest of the leaked specs we know so far:

7.8-inch foldable AMOLED screen with 2K resolution

6.3-inch AMOLED outer screen

120Hz refresh rate for both screens

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

16GB RAM

256GB storage

4800mAh battery

67W fast charging

Triple rear camera setup (48MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, 64MP telephoto)

32MP front-facing camera (outer screen)

20MP front-facing camer (inner screen)

Android 13/Oxygen OS 13.1

Alert Slider

Power button fingerprint scanner

If OnePlus manages to stick with what they’ve been doing of late – delivering great hardware on a modest budget – then I’m still quite interested in this device. If it shows up with an $1800 price tag, however, I just don’t know if I’ll be able to get on board. But if the price is decent, the gaming issues are not a problem, and it is as thin/light as it looks in the renders, I have to say I’ll still be a bit interested in the OnePlus Open when it arrives next month.

