Google Chrome’s “Journeys” feature will be renamed to “Groups” in a future update

Chrome’s ‘Journeys’ feature is likely about to be renamed to ‘Groups’, according to Chromestory, who first spotted a code change with new nomenclature on Chromium Gerrit. Essentially, ‘Journeys’ offered users an alternative to the regular date-based history in their browser. Instead, it “clustered” related browsing histories, providing a topical organization for easy reference, often based on your sit downs at the PC.

However, with the upcoming adjustment, the Journeys section now reads “Chrome history page organized into groups”. Additionally, the ‘Resume Journey’ Omnibox text now reads ‘Resume Browsing’. For now, this will be locked behind a flag called “Rename History Journeys”, but it will, of course, become a thing for all users in time.

I’ve noticed a pattern when it comes to Google’s naming decisions. They often transition from the evocative and imaginative (things that are probably just code names that made it out into the wild and were attached to features at launch) to the straightforward and easily graspable. First, Google renamed ‘Collections’ to ‘Saved’, and now it’s renaming ‘Journeys’ to ‘Groups – oh well. Again, less cool, but probably a good idea for the average user.

Newsletter Signup