Google Chat adds smart chips to the web for faster and more accurate searches

Back in June of last year, Google added “smart chips” to Chat which allowed you to quickly tap to refine your search. Jumping through chats to find what you need is now easier than ever thanks to these drop down filters for the date, recipient, and more.

At the time, these were only available on mobile, and anyone using the web app interface for Google Chat was left to use the traditional search bar. That’s no longer the case though, as a new Workspace Updates blog post reveals that these long-awaited features are now coming to the web!

By performing a search for any keyword, you’ll see the aforementioned search chips appear at the top of the screen, just below the search bar. You can filter who the chat is from, what was said in it, the date it took place, whether or not it has a file attachment or link, and whether your username is mentioned in the chat.

Luckily, there is no wait time, and everyone can benefit from this update right now by visiting Chat on the web. This goes for all personal accounts, Workspace customers, and even those with legacy G Suite Basic and Business licenses.

