Google expands its warning banners of malicious links to Chat

Google continues its efforts to curtail phishing attacks on unsuspecting users by expanding their now-known warning banners when suspicious links are detected. This functionality was first made available in Gmail and later added to Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Fortunately, starting now, users will start seeing these warnings in Chat as well.

The banners will show up both on mobile and the web and will warn you against potential phishing and malware messages. Warnings can be triggered when messages come from users with personal Google Accounts or when Workspace users add new external recipients. Workspace Admins will have the ability to turn this setting on or off for their organization.

The feature will roll out gradually for up to two weeks for both Rapid and Scheduled release domains. Thankfully, the feature will be available to all Google Workspace tiers and personal Google accounts, ensuring that all users are protected. It won’t be long before these warnings show up on every single Google App that incorporates any type of messaging, as malicious actors do not take breaks and are always on the lookout for the next victim.