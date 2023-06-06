Google Chat now has Smart Compose to help you autocomplete your sentences

I’m sure you’re all fairly familiar with the idea of Smart Compose now in Gmail and on your Android phone. Start typing and Google will make suggestions in a light gray color to the right of what you’ve already written.

While not something I always use as my mind is already prepared to finish a sentence on its own, it can be useful sometimes when you decide you want to quickly inject a word and carry on. On desktop, you simply hit the tab key to do this.

Yesterday on The Keyword, Google announced that it’s launching this neat little convenience to Google Chat next. In conjunction with Smart Reply, in which Google uses ML technology to suggest replies based on your chat, the company is setting you up for faster conversations.

Google states that many Chat users rely on capabilities that let them hop in and out of chats without wasting time, especially while juggling many other business tasks and other priorities in their day. Smart Compose will hopefully save you a bit of time, and all of those bits add up, right?

For now, this is available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and Italian and will come to all Workspace users as well as those who have standard free Google Accounts. If you have a Rapid Release domain, you can expect to see it right now or over the next two weeks. Anyone with a Scheduled Release domain will need to wait until June 26th to begin seeing Smart Compose, and there’s a two-week rollout on that as well.

Newsletter Signup