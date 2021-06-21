Google Chat gains improved search functionality with interactive filter chips

Over the next two weeks, and potentially a bit longer for both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains, Workspace users will begin seeing a new set of search filters in Google Chat that will assist them in locating exactly what it is they need. Links, files, and other artifacts can be found with ease by combining these new filters through the search bar at the top of the app.

The filters include choosing who the message was sent from, which room it was said in, whether or not it has an attachment, and even the ability to choose a date range. In addition to being able to look up keywords you recall from an earlier conversation, the above interface has been refreshed to provide a more balanced view of the search results you call up.

This awesome search update is rolling out to Android first but will be available via iOS and the web by the end of July. There is nothing either admins or their users need to do aside from wait – this will be toggled on by itself. All Workspace customers, including G Suite Basic and G Suite Business customers should be on the lookout for the filter chips – enjoy!