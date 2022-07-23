Google Chat makes it easier to access your most frequently used Emoji

Using a newly added “Frequently Used” section of the emoji picker in Google Chat, you can now find your most frequently accessed emoji, as the name suggests. Google is making it easier to rapidly fire off the same emoji you’re accustomed to with this new feature, and while it’s a welcome one, it’s odd that it’s just now being added.

Google Chat itself has come a long way and is to this day still receiving many of the features it didn’t launch with, but that existed in Google Hangouts prior. The entire thing is an odd hodgepodge of feature pasting, and I’m partial to the idea of Hangouts just being updated instead of the company starting over entirely as it tends to keep doing. Oh well.

For now, this update is only available on the web and on Android devices, meaning that iOS users will have to wait a few weeks to be brought into the fold. Google states that it will share a blog post when that time comes to inform Apple users of their new quick draw emoji superpowers.

While a small update, it’s nice to see it become a part of the company’s new golden child, Chat. All Workspace users, as well as those using legacy G Suite Basic and Business as well as those with personal Google Accounts will be able to select emoji from the Frequently Used section at the top of the emoji picker once it rolls out to them.