Google Calendar adds categorization and color labels to Time Insights

As a follow-up to the Time Insights launched last year, Google is now expanding it by adding event categorization and colored labels. Time Insights is a feature on Workspace accounts that provide you with a breakdown of you’ve been spending your valuable time, including how long you’ve spent in meetings, how often you are in meetings, and who you’ve spent the most time meeting with.

This new update expands on that by providing a way to categorize these events and assign a color label, so it’s easier for you to discern how your schedule is spread out. For example, you can categorize certain events as “Personal” or name them after a specific project, and Time Insights will break that down for you on a chart that can be displayed by type or color.

Since this is specific to the Time Insights panel, which is only available for the below Google Workspace tiers, it isn’t a productivity feature we can all take advantage of. However, those that have it available can create color labels by navigating to the Time Insights panel, then clicking on “Time breakdown” > select “By color” > click on “Add a label.” Similarly, to add a color label to an existing event, right-click on it and select the label you’d like, or click on Edit > change the event color.

AVAILABILITY • AVAILABLE: Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus and Nonprofits. • NOT AVAILABLE: Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Frontline, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, users with personal Google Accounts

This began rolling out yesterday to accounts in Rapid Release domains and will start showing up for Scheduled release domains on August 30th. Both release tracks will undergo an extended rollout of potentially longer than two weeks for full feature visibility.

ADMIN INFO This feature will be ON by default and can be disabled at the domain/OU level

