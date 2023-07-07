Google Calendar’s redesign for tablets and Chromebooks finally rolling out widely

Google Calendar, along with nearly 50 other apps, were set to receive a complete redesign aimed at tablets and larger displays like Chromebooks. These Android apps have long since been confined to phone-sized user interfaces for wider and taller screens, which is a lose lose situation for everyone – well, except for developers, who haven’t had to put the effort in to update their apps for their audiences.

The tech giant itself was supposed to roll out many of its redesigned apps starting in May of this year, but for some reason, I, along with others, are just receiving the Google Calendar redesign this week. That’s right, it seems to be rolling out widely, and is now available on my Chromebook tablets like the Lenovo Chromebook Duet, and features a two-panel editing mode, with event creation and modification on the left and the calendar view itself on the right.

What’s more is that there’s a new and extremely convenient way to swap between calendar views at the very top. You can choose between ‘Schedule’, ‘Day’, ‘Week’, and ‘Month’ without having to pop open the sidebar and toggle the option! Having it right out front is very useful and appreciated, especially for someone like me who frequently jumps between Day view and Schedule view to make my Calendar seem more like a journal.

Let me know in the comments if you’ve received this update prior to this week, or if you’re still rocking the old stretched out phone app view for your events. Updates like this, while seemingly insignificant to many regular users, make me more excited than ever to use my Chromebook as a tablet, opting for Android apps over web apps – something I didn’t think I would ever say!

