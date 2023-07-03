Google Calendar on Android will soon let you share events like you share links or images

Have you ever wanted to blast out a Google Calendar event you’re organizing to a large number of people in your organization without having to spin up Gmail? If only there were a way to grab a direct link to an event and share it in a group chat or something of the sort instead of having to collect email addresses and throw everyone on to the invite manually, right?

Well, Google is working on exactly that! Per AssembleDebug on Twitter, a new ‘Share’ button is appearing in events just below the title and so that you can pop open the Android Share Sheet and ship that URL anywhere you’d like!

I have shared earlier about Google preparing to add event link sharing directly from Google Calendar app, it was not functional before. Now it works and here is a video showing it in action.#Google #Android pic.twitter.com/c4DDkP6cwY — AssembleDebug (@AssembleDebug) July 1, 2023

As shown off in AssembleDebug’s demonstration tweet, sharing an event will work exactly like sharing a standard web link or image on your mobile phone. After years of using Calendar on the go, I can’t believe this was never a thing, but I’m certainly glad it’s coming to fruition now.

Once this rolls out to you and everyone else – something we still don’t have a timeline for – tapping the link will bring you or the event recipient to a cute little invite where one can tap if they’re attending, not attending, or may attend.

Anyone familiar with Gmail Calendar invite emails will recognize this. Honestly, stripping away all of the complexities of grabbing a large mailing list and plugging them into an event and instead just asking people to click a link and say “yep, I’ll be there” make so much sense and is long overdue!

Newsletter Signup