Google Calendar gains offline mode for Workspace, further hinting at PWA support

A major benefit of running the Google Calendar Play Store app on your Chromebook is that you have the ability to view events without an internet connection. It can make all the difference should your wireless drop off or if you’re traveling. With the rise of Progressive Web Apps, more and more websites are beginning to gain this very same functionality. The latest to join the bunch is the official Google Calendar web app! Workspace users can now benefit from this useful feature.

Offline support for Calendar will be toggled on by default over the next two weeks for Rapid Release domains. Scheduled Release domains will begin to see this show up gradually between February 1, and February 15, 2021. If you’re an Admin and would like to turn this off, just visit your Admin Console and click Workspace > Calendar > Settings for Calendar > Advanced Settings > Calendar web offline and uncheck “Allow using Calendar on the web when offline”.

It sounds like Google is stating that this is enabled for everyone by default, but may still need to be enabled per device, so if you’re an end-user who would like that, just go to your Calendar settings, click the “offline” section, and toggle the “Turn on offline calendar” check box. That’s it!

This is available to pretty much everyone who pays for Google Workspace (see below), but not yet to regular Google account holders. Google has been pretty good about rolling out Workspace updates to us regular folks either right in step with them or shortly thereafter. Should this happen, Google Calendar would most certainly become the next PWA that could make the leap to the Google Play Store. This lines up nicely with the recent news that they moved their search button out into the open to match its app counterpart. Normally, when we see synchronicity between the two, it’s a good indicator that they’re gearing up to unify them.