Google Calendar for Android and iOS devices finally has a visual account switcher

For years now, Google Calendar has worked very different from the company’s other apps on mobile. Instead of allowing you to swap quickly between which account you’re utilizing for all of its primary tasks like creating and managing events, users have instead been forced to be very careful while creating new calendar entries to be certain they’re being added to the proper calendar. Truly, this was only an issue when multiple Google accounts were signed in simultaneously, but most people approach their digital life this way.

Today on the Google Workspace Updates blog, Google is rectifying this odd design choice. Over the next two weeks for both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains across all Google Workspace, G Suite, and personal accounts, a new profile image will appear at the top-right of the Google Calendar app for Android and iOS devices.

Tapping or swiping this account image up or down will jump you to another account on your phone to manage what’s being created or modified, thus making it easier to avoid placing things on the wrong calendar – an issue I’ve run into many times in recent memory. Please note that even though you’re isolating which account is in charge by swapping between profiles, you’ll still see all events from other accounts as usual, and all active accounts will appear in the left-hand overflow menu. The difference now is that your profile image will accompany them now. Before, the hamburger menu accounts list was just that – a list with no visual cues to help you easily determine what was what.

Do you want to hear my favorite line lately? Alright, I’ll say it again – “This feels like something that should have existed since the app’s inception or at least something that should have been added years ago.” I know, I’m getting tired of hearing me say it too, but many of the updates lately seem to feel that way, don’t you agree?