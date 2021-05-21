Google Calendar will now let you hide holidays that aren’t relevant to you

Workspace and regular Google account users can now gain more control over their Google Calendar by adjusting their settings to show or hide holidays based on what’s relevant to them. Basically, Calendar has always shown all holidays to all people within reason, but a new update now makes sure that official public holidays that aren’t celebrated where you live – such as Thanksgiving Day in the United States, or the Summer Banks holiday in the U.K. – and even smaller, less official holidays like Valentine’s Day or Mother’s Day won’t show for you or your organization if they don’t affect your workflow.

The two settings available to toggle are ‘Public holidays and other holidays’, or ‘Public holidays only’, and each option respects your region. If you haven’t checked yet, this is already available by default for both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and requires no action on behalf of Admins or users.

The only exception is Calendar for iOS – that rollout begins on May 25 and will take up to 2 weeks. Users can manage their holidays on their own calendar via Settings > Add Calendar > Browse Calendars of Interest > Regional holidays. At this point, Google can add pretty much any polish they want to its services and people will be happy.

I know many have spoken about the company implementing some fundamentals, but so long as there’s a balance I don’t mind. Is there anything missing from Google Calendar that you’d love to have before smaller tweaks like this? Let me know in the comments!