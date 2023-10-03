Google Calendar’s long overdue event sharing feature is beginning to roll out now

Google Calendar is just about to let you start sharing your Calendar events with others via a public URL. Of course, this is only possible if you click share next to an event, and certainly only if you want said event to be accessible by others.

I covered this all the way back in July of this year, but it’s just becoming available, according to 9to5Google. Much in the same way you’d share images or videos with your friends and family, navigating to an entry on your agenda and sharing it via the share sheet, you’ll be able to invite others to that gathering, for example.

https://calendar.app.google/[unique identifier here]

I have shared earlier about Google preparing to add event link sharing directly from Google Calendar app, it was not functional before. Now it works and here is a video showing it in action.#Google #Android pic.twitter.com/c4DDkP6cwY — AssembleDebug (@AssembleDebug) July 1, 2023

As you can see above, anyone who clicks that link you gave them will be given a cute little invite that they can accept. It definitely feels like receiving an RSVP of sorts. If you have any trouble creating or opening links, Google has provided a Calendar Help article to troubleshoot these issues.

It’s beyond me why this wasn’t a thing since, well, forever ago, but there you go, it’s coming to you now. If you already have access to this, let me know in the comments. If you, like me, are confounded by the late addition, sound off below! What sorts of events will you be inviting others to, or will you not use this at all? Oh, and one quick note – this feature isn’t available for Workspace accounts, though I hope that’s added later down the line.

Newsletter Signup