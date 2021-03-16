Being a top request for the development team, you can now snooze Google Calendar notifications on Chrome for desktop directly from the notification itself! This should help users miss meetings less often due to dismissing the pop-up out of frustration when it overtakes your screen. If you do choose to snooze a notification by pressing the ‘More’ button, and then ‘Snooze’ as seen below, the item will nudge you again one minute prior to when your meeting begins.

Google says that you can change this in your calendar’s settings. Not only that, but you can also “re-snooze” the notification for an extra five minutes as many times as you want up until the end of the meeting – kind of like you do in the morning when you’re supposed to wake up. As awesome as this feature is, there are a few things that you should be mindful of while utilizing it. First, you have to have desktop notifications turned on for Calendar (of course), and the website should be open in a tab so that it’s functional. Next, you can only snooze on Chrome – not old-school Edge or any other browser you’re using. Being that the new Chromium-based Edge is, well, Chrome-based, it should also work.

Lastly, if you do have notifications enabled (see Omnibox lock icon at the far left and click ‘Site settings’), you may see a promotional pop-up within the next few weeks that introduces the feature. Neither Admins nor end-users need to do anything to enable this feature, and it will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and G Suite Business customers over the next three days starting today! I guess I never really thought about the fact that notification snoozing for Chrome desktop hasn’t been a thing up until now, but now that it’s going to be available for Calendar, I hope it comes to more Google services. Will this be useful at all to you? Let us know in the comments!