Google Brings One-Click Install For Android Studio On Chrome OS

Last year, Google took the stage at I/O to encourage developers to create apps with Chromebooks and larger displays in mind. This year, the team in Mountain View is wooing the same developers to Chrome OS with even more native tools to be used on Chromebooks.

Android Studio has technically been available for Linux-enabled Chromebooks for some time but now, you can download the .deb package directly from the Android Studio website and install the creation and testing tool with one, simple click.

Labeled “Studio Preview”, the Chrome OS-specific installation is still lacking some features such as an emulator but the core functions are there and more are on the way.

USB device support and debugging are in the works and developers even showed a quick look at pairing Android Studio with a Pixel 2 XL phone. Honestly, it was a bit over my head but it is clear that Google is working hard to make Chrome OS a true developer’s tool.

There’s even a list of recommended devices along with preferred hardware to run Android Studio on Chrome OS. Here’s what Google recommends your device have to handle the workload.

8 GB RAM minimum

4 GB of available disk space minimum

1280 x 800 minimum screen resolution

Intel i5 or higher (U series or higher)

This doesn’t mean that other Crostini-enabled devices won’t work. It’s simply that these specs are going to handle Android Studio in a manner that is more user-friendly.

Recommended Chrome Devices

Lenovo Yoga C630 Chromebook

Acer Chromebook Spin 13

HP Chromebook x360

HP Chromebox G2

ASUS Chromebox CXI3

Other devices with U-series processors include the Acer Chromebook CXI3 and CTL Core i7 Chromebox but as Kevin Tofel points out, his Core i5 Y-series Slate runs the app just fine.

To download Android Studio, head to your settings menu and ensure Linux apps are enabled on your device. Then, head to the Studio Preview page here and download the .deb file.

From there, head to your downloads folder, right-click the .deb file and select “Install with Linux.” Wait a bit and you’re ready to give it a try.

We’ll be listening in on some more Chrome OS sessions later today and bringing you the news as it arrives. In particular, Linux on Chromebooks will be covered later this evening and we’re looking forward to some goodies of what’s next for Crostini.

