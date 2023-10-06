This Chrome extension lets you export your Google Bard AI chats for safekeeping

Google just announced that it’s injecting Bard into Assistant to improve the once-amazing digital helper.

Access will first be given to Pixel 8 and 8 Pro owners when the phones ship out, but for now, we’re stuck with regular ol’ Bard. That’s fine though since it’s recently gained extensions, can see, hear and speak, and is using an improved LLM model.

I frequently go on extra long discussions with Bard about creative endeavors like storytelling and have it help me solve problems with design and world building. I wanted to save a copy of all of my chats for importing into Google Docs and parsing creatively, and though I could copy and paste it all, I wanted another solution that was simpler.

That’s when I ran into the Bard Export and Copy Chrome Web Store Extension. By visiting the brand new Web Store Preview and installing this, you’ll get a right-click contextual menu on Bard that lets you export to TXT, HTML, PDF, DSV, MD, JSON, XML, and RTF. It’s worth noting that exporting to a ‘Doc’ format if you don’t have the Chrome extension for Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides will show an error when you try to open it.

Another important thing is that in order to get the full chat to export, you must scroll to the top of the Bard conversation in order to load it all so the extension can see and grab it for export. So, if you’re scrolling up already, why use an extension when you could have just highlighted your way up? Well, this does tend to feel more integrated and less makeshift as a solution, so I’m thoroughly enjoying having it around right now.

You can also copy to your clipboard with one click! Whichever method you choose, tossing it in a Doc, or as a file in Drive is easy after that and gives you a bit more peace of mind. Let me know in the comments if you’re going to try this extension and if you have any others you recommend, as I’m sure to cover it here!

