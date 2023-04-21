Google’s Bard AI can now help you code that project idea you’ve been putting off for years

Google’s Bard AI is finally capable of tackling programming tasks for software and development – something it’s completely foregone until now. While initially considered a more fledgling AI compared to ChatGPT and Bing AI, Google’s slow and steady approach to artificial intelligence development has focused on safety and usefulness across all its products rather than speed of rollout.

Luckily, Bard now offers a wide range of programming support, including generating code, debugging and explaining it line by line, translating it into other languages, and more, all in over 20 programming languages, such as C++, Go, Java, Javascript, Python, and Typescript. Oh, and if you’re trying to create functions for Google Sheets, you can do that here too!

Bard can now generate code like ChatGPT

For those learning a new programming language this year, Bard can generate code snippets as examples, and even provide an explanation of the logic behind what it did and why. This highly tailored tutoring approach has the potential to revolutionize study. Having access to AI is like having a personal Jarvis!

If you encounter an issue with a piece of code that you or Bard wrote, you can simply ask for it to be fixed on your behalf. By entering something like “Bard, this code isn’t working, fix it please!” your apprentice will do its best to resolve the problem. Google continues to remind users that Bard is still experimental and may occasionally provide incorrect information or make mistakes due to the nature of generative AI and large language models. Sometimes, it will straight-up lie and put on a confident face for you in the process, so be careful!

Debugging code is now no longer your burden alone

As Google moves closer to launching its new “Magi” initiatives, which could include a new AI-powered search engine development push and Bard integration into Chrome’s side panel, this experimental version of Bard can still be a useful tool for coding, writing drafts, and more, at least at a base level. However, if you want accurate or factual information, I still recommend you rely on standard Google searches for the time being.

At the end of the day, sure, ChatGPT and Bing AI can already do all of this, but having a third AI that can as well is a win for users. So, if you’ve had an app or website idea on the back burner for years now, it may be the perfect time to bring it to life and potentially profit off of it. Let me know in the comments if you’re working on any AI-driven programming projects.

