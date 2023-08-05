Google Assistant swaps ‘Lens’ quick capture option for a ‘Screen reader’ button

Recently, I noticed a ‘Lens’ option that intermittently popped up on Google Assistant for my Pixel phone. Appearing just once or twice, it quickly disappeared and I was left scratching my head. Apparently, this has been a thing on some devices, but not all, for a few months at least.

As reported by 9to5Google this week, Google is now swapping that Lens button for quick visual screen search with a new and aptly named “Screen search” option. This will join the “Read aloud” option we’ve previously reported on when you say the magic hotword “hey Google” and activate the bottom slide up card for Assistant and let it listen for input.

There does seem to be some inconsistency for when the options that appear on Assistant do so. So far, it does seem to be contextual based on what screen you’re on before you activate your digital helper by voice. These changes can be seen on the latest Pixel phones running the Google app beta version 14.31, and it will roll out across the world to all users in the coming months.

Let me know in the comments if you’ve encountered the Lens option or this new “Screen reader” feature. Additionally, I’d like to hear how many of you are seeing and or using the “Read” or “Read aloud” features we reported on yesterday to simplify your news intake.

